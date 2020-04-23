|
Carma Jean Tenney
1936 ~ 2020
Our sweet, beautiful and devoted mother passed away on April 18th, 2020. She was born in Price, Utah and later resided in Riverton, Utah. She passed away in her sleep after a short battle with cancer. Her family was able to be with her earlier that day. She went her way with dignity. Mother's greatest passion was her family. She was always there for everyone. Mom enjoyed camping, traveling, making crafts and rock hunting. She was a member of the Wasatch Gem Society since 1973, where she met so many of her great long lasting friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Bob Tenney, parents Afton and Elda Morgan, and her brother Lynn Morgan. They are all reunited now. She is survived by 2 daughters Penny Couchman (David) and Cherie Cruickshank (Stephen), 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Love you forever Mom. Go to www.goffmortuary.com for more information.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2020