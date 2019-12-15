|
Carma LaRae Smith Whitehead
1931 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Carma LaRae Smith Whitehead, 88, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. We lost a sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Carma was born on January 17, 1931 to Edward (Ted) Smith and Sarah Ethel Thulin in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Our family began on April 30, 1952. Carma married the love of her life, Alan Albert Whitehead. They had 5 children and she spent her life raising her children and was very active in raising her grandchildren as well.
She enjoyed traveling, rides in the car, it didn't matter where she was going. She liked playing cards and loved her "Carma's Special", a drink that was named after her at Beans & Brews. Everyone who met her loved her. Most people called her "mom" or "grandma".
Carma is survived by her sister Fernetta (Mike) Long, sons Martin (Debbie) Whitehead, Richard (Lenesa) Whitehead, daughters June (Stephen) Johnson, and Brenda (Jesus) Palafox. Carma had 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Carma is preceded in death by her husband Alan Whitehead, daughter Trina Whitehead, and sister Elaine Silcox.
We love you and will miss you.
An evening viewing will take place Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will follow the following day, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the same location with a viewing one hour prior. Interment to follow funeral services. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019