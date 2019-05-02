Home

POWERED BY

Services
Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
(801) 796-3503
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel
3511 North 180 East
Provo, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel
3511 North 180 East
Provo, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Cedar City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Carpenter Fisher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmen Carpenter Fisher Obituary
In Loving Memory
Carmen Carpenter Fisher, 97, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 3511 North 180 East, Provo, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00 to 10:30 am.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, May 6th at 12:00 pm at the Cedar City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. To view the full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now