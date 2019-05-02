|
In Loving Memory
Carmen Carpenter Fisher, 97, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 3511 North 180 East, Provo, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00 to 10:30 am.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, May 6th at 12:00 pm at the Cedar City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. To view the full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 2, 2019