Carmen Marie Johnson

1930 ~ 2019

Carmen Marie Johnson, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Taylorsville, Utah at the age of 88. Carmen was born on May 27,1930 in Rexburg Idaho, to Dale and Lucille Garner, and was the oldest of three children. Carmen was Married to Donald L. Johnson on Nov. 12, 1947 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple (later divorced). She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and is survived by her children; Doug (Cathy) Johnson, Kathleen Sue (Ron) Montgomery, Steve Johnson, Larry (Rebecca) Johnson, Chuck (Vickie) Johnson; 29 grandchildren; and 90 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat Middlebrook; and brother, Dick (Peggy) Garner.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, May 2nd from 6 - 8 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, Utah. Another viewing will be held on May 3rd at the Harvestland Ward building, 3120 W. 4700 S. West Valley City, from 10 - 10:45 AM followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be Saturday, May 4th, at 1:00 PM in the city cemetery at Rexburg, Idaho. For more information see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 30, 2019