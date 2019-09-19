|
|
Carmen Stevens
1940 ~ 2019
Pleasant Grove - Carmen Anderson Stevens, 78, died September 14, 2019 at home. She was born December 26, 1940, in Salina, Utah, to Rolland LaRue and Vonda Idell Bagley Anderson, grew up in Koosharem, Utah and graduated from South Sevier High School where she was elected Student Body Secretary. She attended College in Cedar City, Utah, prior to serving in the Northern California mission where she was secretary to the mission president. After her mission, Carmen received a call from Elder Gordon B. Hinckley offering her a job as his personal secretary that she reluctantly turned down to continue her schooling. Carmen's marriage to Wade Brooksby in 1964 ended in divorce. In 1975, she married Mitchell Stevens. They were sealed in the Manti Temple. Carmen loved people, cared about them, was friendly to everyone and had many friends. She is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, loved the Lord, was a talented pianist and seamstress and served as ward organist for many years. She was a loving and loved mother, wife, grandmother and friend. Carmen was preceded by her parents, Rolland and Vonda Anderson, her brother, Armand McRae Anderson, and her sister, Kathleen Mary Anderson Hansen (LeVoy). She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Lyle Stevens, eight children, Jennifer Aldridge, Orem, Utah, Nolan Rae (Mindy) Brooksby, Vernal, Utah, Rochelle (Darin) Discriorio of Glendale, Arizona, Mitchell Stevens, Jr (Shari) of West Jordan, Utah Jodi Dunn, Las Vegas, Nevada, Loni Leah Stevens, Pleasant Grove, Utah, Michael Edward (Kylee) Stevens, of Lehi, Utah, and Marc McKay Stevens, Pleasant Grove, Utah, 23 grandchildren and 3 siblings Marlowe (Alice) Anderson of Santaquin, Utah, Jan (Margie) Anderson, of Payson, Utah, and Kerry (Sherrie) Anderson, Loa, Utah.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Timpanogos 3rd Ward Chapel, 425 East 500 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Monroe, Utah Cemetery after the family luncheon. To view the expanded obituary and to offer comments to family members go to Utah Valley Mortuary website. www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 19, 2019