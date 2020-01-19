|
|
In Loving Memory
Carol Abraham Chidester, 91, of Lindon passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lindon Fourteenth Ward Chapel, 320 West 520 North, Lindon,Utah. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the services and on Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery.
