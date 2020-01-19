Home

Olpin Family Mortuary
494 S 300 E
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
(801) 785-3503
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olpin Family Mortuary
494 S 300 E
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Lindon Fourteenth Ward Chapel
320 West 520 North
Lindon, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Lindon Fourteenth Ward Chapel
320 West 520 North
Lindon, UT
Carol Abraham Chidester, 91, of Lindon passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lindon Fourteenth Ward Chapel, 320 West 520 North, Lindon,Utah. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the services and on Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary found at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020
