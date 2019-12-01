Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Dietz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Greenwell Dietz


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Greenwell Dietz Obituary
Carol Ann Greenwell Dietz
"Mamma Bear"
1935 - 2019
Carol was born October 31, 1935 in Ogden, Utah and died peacefully in Riverton, Utah on November 27, 2019. Her parents were Clyde P. Greenwell and Ruth Leonard. She married Tom Dietz in 1956 and together they raised a family of four children.
Carol was a supportive and protective mom. She was an excellent cook and an immaculate housekeeper. She also worked as a phlebotomist at LDS and Cottonwood Hospitals. Carol loved to bowl and travel, she was a talented singer and would delight the family at Christmas singing "O Holy Night". She made her kids laugh with her impersonation of a witch at Halloween. She loved her children and grandchildren and they loved her. She was a wonderful Relief Society President and close friend to the ward family.
Carol is survived by her sister Kathy Frew and newly found brother Giles Crowton and his wife Linda, her brother Johnny (Sherri) and children, daughter Susie (Mark) and sons Matt (Temple), Billy (Christie), and husband Tom. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Cindy.
The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Riverton Care and Rocky Mountain Hospice for their excellent care.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South). A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary. Interment will take place at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery following services.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -