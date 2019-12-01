|
|
Carol Ann Greenwell Dietz
"Mamma Bear"
1935 - 2019
Carol was born October 31, 1935 in Ogden, Utah and died peacefully in Riverton, Utah on November 27, 2019. Her parents were Clyde P. Greenwell and Ruth Leonard. She married Tom Dietz in 1956 and together they raised a family of four children.
Carol was a supportive and protective mom. She was an excellent cook and an immaculate housekeeper. She also worked as a phlebotomist at LDS and Cottonwood Hospitals. Carol loved to bowl and travel, she was a talented singer and would delight the family at Christmas singing "O Holy Night". She made her kids laugh with her impersonation of a witch at Halloween. She loved her children and grandchildren and they loved her. She was a wonderful Relief Society President and close friend to the ward family.
Carol is survived by her sister Kathy Frew and newly found brother Giles Crowton and his wife Linda, her brother Johnny (Sherri) and children, daughter Susie (Mark) and sons Matt (Temple), Billy (Christie), and husband Tom. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Cindy.
The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Riverton Care and Rocky Mountain Hospice for their excellent care.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South). A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary. Interment will take place at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery following services.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019