Carol Ann Hintze
1948 ~ 2020
Carol Ann Hintze passed away in Salt Lake City on December 1, 2020 at the age of 72.
Carol is preceded in death by her father Alfred VanHulle, mother Dorothy Mae VanHulle, her sister Joyce Louis Contreras and her son Michael Paul Laccoarce.
Carol is survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Reed Hintze of 24 years. They were married in the Jordan River Temple on July 27, 1996.
Carol is lovingly survived by her son David Wayne Laccoarce, her two daughters Kimberly Faith Laccoarce and Valary Hope Laccoarce, her stepchildren Randal Lynn Hintze (Sheri and their 2 children and 2 grandchildren), Deborah Hintze (and her 2 children), Denise Hintze (and her 2 children), Stephen Gideon Hintze (Christie and their 1 child), Julia Hintze (2 children), Janet Hintze (Randy Jacobson and 4 children), Kevin Robert Hintze (1 child) and her grandchildren Thomas Lee Roberts (Briana), Samuel Owen Roberts (Karlee and their son Sawyer J. Roberts), and MiAngelo (Mikey) Shakur Revada and King Lee Hardman.
Carol was born in Berkeley, Alameda, CA on July 16, 1948.
Carol was an avid reader, loved to travel and took many trips with her loving husband. Her family was very important to her and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
A funeral service for family will be held on December 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah, with Bishop David Fox officiating. Condolences for the family may be offered as well as access to the webcast for the service for non-family members may be found at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.