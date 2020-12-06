Carol Minson Burton
1937~2020
Our sweet and beloved wife and mother, Carol Ann Minson Burton, slipped peacefully through the veil on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Carol was born May 10, 1937 in Idaho Falls, Idaho of loving parents, Russell Perrett and Elizabeth Harker Minson. At age 12, her family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she graduated from South High School. She attended Brigham Young University for a year until she was convinced that a young man in her life was more important. Carol and Richard Wesley Burton were married on August 23, 1957 for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple and continue to be sweethearts. She worked briefly for ZCMI Wholesale (where she and Richard met), tended and loved many children over the years while she raised her own children, and later as the office manager of Zee Medical Co. For over 60 years she bravely dealt with the effects of multiple sclerosis.
Her interests included sewing, scrapbooking and handiwork. She loved to read and to travel with her husband. But most of all, she was a wonderful, devoted mother and wife. She made friends quickly and easily, and had many life-long friends. She definitely had the gift of gab and could talk with anyone. Her love was boundless and she was always there for everyone. She loved children and was always happy to be with them. She also loved her Savior Jesus Christ and His gospel. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in a variety of positions in her various wards - her favorite ones always involved the children and youth.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Richard; their three children: Annette (Dan) Willis, Karen (Paul) Love, Barbara Jean (Perry) Richey; her brothers: Kenneth, Ronald (Heidi), Russell, Stanley (Kathy), Gordon (Yvonne); a brother-in-law, Stephen (Marianne) Burton; 10 grandchildren (Ryan, Connor, & Morgan Willis; Arcadia Sutton; Jessica Aguayo; Kurtis & Kenton Love; Nicholas, Jamison & Oliver Richey); 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Carol truly loved each one of them. She was proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Glen Howard; & in-laws Dorothy Minson, Maxine & Warren McAllister, and Janis & Samuel Cox.
Funeral services will be held December 11, 2020 with immediate family only. Interment in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Services will be streamed via Zoom; visit www.memorialutah.com
for details. Please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in lieu of flowers. The family expresses deep gratitude to The Cascades at Riverwalk for their kind and personal care of Carol.