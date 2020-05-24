|
|
Carol Ann Moody
1949 ~ 2020
Sandy, UT-Carol Ann (Hall) Moody was born on April 14, 1949. She entered heaven on May 21, 2020.
To my family: I will always love you to the moon and back.
Carol is survived by husband, John C. Moody; sons, Robert (Glen), Rick (Laura), Roger (Hilary); grandchildren, Zander and Olivia; and brother, Gene Hall (Barbara).
Services are arranged through Larkin Mortuary Sandy, Utah. You may visit LarkinMortuary.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020