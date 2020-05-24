|
Carol Ann Petersen Schouten
1938 ~ 2020
South Jordan-Carol Ann Petersen Schouten, 81, returned to her heavenly home on May 20, 2020.
Born October 24, 1938 in Murray, Utah, the oldest child of Royal Clifton Peterson and Vera Kersher. She married Sherrill John Schouten on November 16, 1953.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton UT. A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:45am. Interment South Jordan City Cemetery. For further details go to www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from May 24 to May 26, 2020