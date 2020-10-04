Carol Ann Stevenson Bergeson
1933 - 2020
The world has lost a beautiful soul. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away from natural causes on September 26th, 2020 in her cherished avenues home.
Carol Ann was born March 19, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Juanita Ann Olofson and Carroll Joy Stevenson. Married to Haven Eldred Bergeson. She graduated from Granite High School, and attended LDS Business College, BYU, and the U of U. She worked at Utah Oil as a young single woman. Mom was the first person Dad visited when he drove home from his mission. They married June 4, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Dad lovingly called her CA. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she fulfilled many callings, in particular, finding meaningful ways to serve the sisters she visit taught.
Carol Ann and Haven are the parents of eight, grandparents of 30, and have 29 great grandchildren: Scott (Eoin and his mother Jacqueline Murphy); Carrie & Dean Jolley (Christopher, Megan, Camille, Benjamin, Caroline, Eliza, Emily), Marianne & Kenyon Leavitt (Addie, Shaye, Parley, Sadie, Clancy), Rosalie & David Petersen (Stuart, Elaine, Ivy, Everett), Brenda & Clark Petersen (Joseph, Steven, Samuel, Cara, Catherine, Lydia), Kevin, Jeremy & Marian Majors Bergeson (Trevor, Sydney, Katelyn, Sarah), and Peter & Jaime Jiles Bergeson (Jessica, Hayden, Laura Jane). Carol Ann is a sister to Kent (Celia Chavarria) Stevenson, Jane (Malcolm) Hughes, and Jean (Richard) Simons, sister-in-law to Paul (Marie) Bergeson and Sharon (Brad) Brown, and loved her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant twin sister, Coral Ann Stevenson; her parents; her nephew Jack Stevenson; her in-laws Eldred and Ethel Bergeson, her son, Kevin; and her sweetheart, Haven.
Mom loved learning and music. An avid reader, she told her children that she had always wanted a house full of books. She read the newspaper daily, and watched Jeopardy! nightly. She supported our father in his years of schooling, typing his doctoral dissertation on her manual typewriter. The family lived in Pennsylvania from 1961-1963 before returning to Salt Lake. She was curious and intrigued by every person, culture, nationality and heritage. She loved people as they were and learned from them. Relationships were important to her and she had a keen sense of how people were connected and related. She would often say that "People are more important than things." She sacrificed in untold ways to ensure that all of her children were able to attend and graduate from college.
Mom had many interests. She found joy working in her garden and caring for her houseplants. In her younger married years she skied, cycled, played tennis, traveled to Mexico, Germany, Austria, Hungary (while it was behind the Iron Curtain), and England, and enjoyed family trips to the Wasatch mountains and Lake Powell. As children we had beautiful clothing (including winter coats), doll clothes, quilts and curtains she sewed. In her later years she often gifted her hand-knit dishcloths to friends and family.
A life long tradition, Mom held Sunday dinner at her home. Many happy memories and cousin friendships were made and strengthened, eating and playing together. She always greeted her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with a hug, telling them, "We sure love you."
Mom frequently walked where she was going, and would stop to visit with those she saw. We are deeply grateful for all who visited her, and the watchful care her neighbors provided, particularly these last few years. She loved and valued each of you.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, October 10 on the lawn of the Federal Heights Ward Building (1300 Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake). Family and friends may call Friday from 5:30-7:00 at the 27th East Ward lawn (185 P Street, Salt Lake, in-car option), and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 outdoors at the Federal Heights Ward.
We ask that all wear a mask including while outdoors and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those attending the funeral may wish to bring an outdoor chair or blanket to sit on. Limited seating will be available for older or disabled guests.
Funeral services will be streamed
via Zoom. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. To honor Mom's memory, we welcome contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children
