Carol Ann White Mathis

1940~2019

Salt Lake City, UT-On July 19, 2019, Carol Ann White Mathis passed through the veil into the spirit world to await the resurrection, assured by the merciful atonement of our Savior and Redeemer Jesus Christ. Her death was the result of living a life to the full measure of her creation.

Carol was born in Salt Lake City to Vida Fowkes and John F. White on January 3, 1940. She attended schools in Salt Lake City, graduating from East High School in 1958. She also attended the University of Utah and was a lifelong Utes fan. She worked as a lab assistant at the Wenger Labs through the early years of her marriage. She was married to I. John Mathis, Jr. on June 8, 1961 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

As the last of her four children started school, she began employment in the Murray School District as a para-professional working with special needs and at-risk students. She retired after over 30 years and began traveling extensively with her beloved husband. She visited every continent in the world, with her last sojourn being an around the world excursion by way of China, Mongolia, the Trans-Siberian railroad and on through Europe to home.

Carol was an active participating member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in teaching and leadership capacities at the ward and stake level.

Her love of all God's creatures was a strong incentive to take in the strays. Two cats and one of the many dogs we had were pets that others had abandoned.

As her mother and father were Deaf, Carol's first language was ASL. As a young daughter she established relationships with the Deaf community that continue to this day, years after her parents' passing.

Her abiding love of the Savior was demonstrated by her charitable service to all she met, especially those who might have been overlooked by others.

She was a great supporter of her children and grandchildren in all of their activities, making each feel as if he/she was the favorite.

She is survived by her husband John of 58 plus years and children Heidi (Alan) Snarr of Tooele, Carl (Melissa) of Lehi, Jennifer (Ron) Gibbons of San Francisco, Dan (Stephanie) of Syracuse, Utah. She is the grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Jack (Jo) White and Sherri (Robert) Berntsen.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 87 East 7100 South (Midvale) on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be at the same location beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn in Salt Lake City.



Published in Deseret News from July 24 to July 26, 2019