1933 ~ 2020

Carol Anne (Hunter) White, 87, was born May 5, 1933 to Oakley Hunter and Stella Leonora Severe in Heman, Idaho. She died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Riverton, Utah due to cancer.

Carol attended colleges in Idaho and New Jersey and then graduated from the University of Utah where she obtained a bachelor's degree in education. She then taught business at Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City for about 20 years.

She married Hiram Reed White in 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple and enjoyed a wonderful marriage. They had the opportunity to live in Idaho, Utah, New Jersey, and California.

She and her husband were able to give many years of service in their church. Carol was a ward organist for most of her life and was also a very talented pianist. She served as ward and stake relief society president, primary president, and in stake and ward young women presidencies in different stakes and wards. She spent many years researching our genealogy and left extensive family history records.

She was a wonderful cook and prepared an exquisite family dinner every week. She made countless quilts which she freely gave to family and friends. She also was very talented in woodworking and tole painting and many kinds of crafts.

Carol was always cheerful and had a positive outlook on life. It was such a pleasure to be with her and feel her sweet spirit. We look forward to being with her again.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 10, 2020 at Parker Cemetery in Saint Anthony, Idaho.



