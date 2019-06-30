Services Celebration of Life 5:30 PM Town Club Resources More Obituaries for Carol Elliott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Coombs Elliott

1924 ~ 2019

Carol Coombs Elliott passed away peacefully on June 19th at her new home at Legacy of Sugarhouse. She was born in Salt Lake City on Sept. 12th 1924 to Jessie and Harry Coombs. Following is her own written account of her life:

I attended Wasatch School and Bryant Jr. High and East High School. After graduating from the University of Utah, I married Robert W. (Bob) Elliott July 22, 1945 after he returned from Germany, having been a prisoner of war captured in the Battle of the Bulge. Bob preceded me in death in 1993 at the age of 71 years old. We were married happily for 48 years and enjoyed camping trips with our children and happy times at the cabin in Brighton. I am fortunate to have made lifelong friends early in life and over the years and have continued to make new friends when I became interested in watercolor painting, tennis and bridge. I served on the boards of the S.L. Art Center, Jr. League, Westminster College Women's Board, Museum of Fine Arts and member of Town Club, Red Butte Garden, PEO Chapter K, the Thursday Study Group and the "Darling Girls" (a diminishing gang of young women from grade school).

I've never minded, really, getting old but reaching my 80th year did seem like a milestone. Approaching 95 years has made me realize how very fortunate I am and have been. My life is full of friends but losing them or even watching those who are failing has made me appreciate each day that I get up and go on my way.

Perhaps most of all, I've missed Bob and sharing wonderful times together. We needed each other. Another person I've missed is Shirl Goresbeck, my dear and devoted friend. We counted on each other to exchange our every day thoughts. I miss my sister, Shirl Coombs Beck also.

I have lived in the present, always looking forward to the future. I am fortunate to have four children and families close by to help me face the unavoidable problems of aging. The are: Karen Elliott (Shane Smith), Rob and Holly Elliott, Nancy Elliott and David and Sandra Elliott, seven grandchildren, and six great grand children with another on it's way.

In accordance with our mother's wishes, there will be a private burial Friday, June 21st at Mount Olivet Cemetery and a gathering celebrating her life at Town Club on July 13th @ 5:30 PM.

The Elliott's would like to thank Dr. Cynthia Lawlor for her guidance and personal care, Robyn, mom's champion driver, her dear friends of Angelita Court, Legacy of Sugarhouse and One Care R.N. Jennifer and C.N.A. Patricia, Rob Rice and Michele Calufetti. Our mom loved painting wildflowers and trees as well as gardening so she would love any donations to go to the UMFA or The Nature Conservancy.

