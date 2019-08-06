|
Carol Elaine Goble Erekson
1946 ~ 2019
"Though she be but little, she is fierce." Carol Elaine Goble Erekson, age 73, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Bountiful, UT surrounded by her children, grandchildren and siblings.
Born in Jackson, MI on March 10, 1946, Carol was the daughter of Edwin P. Morrow Goble and Rowene Bird Lee. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Carol grew up in Idaho and was a graduate of Blackfoot High School, where she was voted homecoming queen. She then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, graduating with a bachelor's degree in English.
Carol married John Arion (Jay) Erekson, Jr. in 1967 and they had nine children together. Carol raised her family primarily in Taylorsville, UT and then Stansbury Park, UT. Carol was known for her beauty and acute intellect. From her high school yearbook, "Her sweet smile is a stumbling block over which men fall." The most beautiful things in the world are briefly sustained. That is their nature.
Carol was a devoted English teacher at Tooele High School. She loved literature, poetry, art, music and genealogy and she gave these gifts to her family. She wrote and published many poems, short stories and family histories. Carol devoted her life to her children and her grandchildren. She loved each of her nine children with a ferocity that belied her small stature.
Seven of Carol's children survive her: Gabrielle (Brian) Acord of Centerville, UT; Edwin Seth (Melissa) Erekson of Canyon Rim, UT; John Arion (Kara) Erekson, III of South Jordan, UT; Cherish (David) Erekson of Salt Lake City, UT; Joshua B. (Marianne) Erekson of Salt Lake City, UT; Melodee Erekson of Salt Lake City, UT and Richard Beau (Ashley) Erekson of Bluffdale, UT. Her son Jason Benbow Erekson passed in 1987 and her son Matthew Sage Erekson passed in 1995; the two great tragedies of her life.
Carol is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, her brothers, Dr. E. Marlowe (Michelle) Goble of Logan, UT and Douglas (Sheila) Goble of Palisades, ID, her sister Dr. Deserae Goble of Logan, UT and her ex-husband Jay of Quanah, TX. She is also preceded in death by her mother and father.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, UT, with a viewing immediately preceding at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Murray City Cemetery. We wish to express our deep gratitude to the nurses and staff at Life Care Center Bountiful.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019