Carol Ernestine Kroescher Pangos
1937 ~ 2020
Carol Ernestine Kroescher Pangos, age 83, of Sandy, Utah, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at Sunridge Assisted Living in West Jordan, Utah.
Carol was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on February 6, 1937, to Ernest Fredrick Kroescher and Ethel Walker Kroescher. She was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a child, she loved fishing with her dad, and while her sister Ann was fighting to get her tackle out of the weeds, mom would be reeling in the fish she had on her hook. She also played church volleyball, baseball, basketball and other various sports.
She graduated from South High School in 1955, and later went on to meet and marry James Edward Pangos on April 2, 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 15, 1972.
Our mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held various positions in the church, one of them being in the Primary. Attending girls rough camp and enjoying the activities with the young women in her ward, was one of her favorite things to do. She worked for Sears, Sandy City Police Department as a Police Dispatcher, but her favorite job was sharing her passion for reading, as the librarian at Altara Elementary. Some of her favorite times were spent with her family. She enjoyed camping, picnicking in the mountains, having her kids and grandkids over to swim, and taking her kids sledding.
She was an amazing mom, grandma, great grandma and will be dearly missed.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, great granddaughter, Corie Marie, great grandson, Evan Max Brown, and great grandson, Titan Brown.
Carol is survived by her sister, Ann Larsen, children, Karen Conner, Bret Pangos (Sally), Becky Skola (Kell), Lisa Christiansen (Ron), Jimmy Pangos (Stephanie), Gaven Pangos, 28 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Sunridge Assisted Living for the loving care that they showed our mother over the last year and a half. The smiles that they brought to her face were priceless.
The one thing we will always remember, that will bring a smile to our faces, is "the look."
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a small family service was held.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020