June 6, 1928 ~ May 17, 2019

Carol Forschner Wright, 90, passed away on May 17, 2019. Born June 6, 1928 in Ludwigsburg, Germany to Herman and Karoline Armbruster Forschner.

Carol graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1946. During her senior year of high school, she was president of the South High Associated Girls organization.

She married Sherman E. Wright on February 5, 1954 in the Salt Lake temple. They moved with their 5 sons to Redmond, Oregon in 1967. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and supported her five sons on missions for the church.

Carol was an amazing mother to five boys. She was an excellent cook and extremely generous with her time and talents. She loved to travel and enjoyed going to the Oregon coast every summer. She loved to laugh and play games with her family and friends.

Carol is survived by her five sons: Sherm , Bountiful, Utah, Corry (Terri), Heber City, Utah, Frank (Suzanne), Spokane, Washington, Tom (Julie), Redmond, Oregon, David (Kendra), Lone Tree, Colorado, and by 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman and her grandson, Tanner Wright.

Funeral Services will he held on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 am at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City, Utah. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the service.

The family expresses appreciation to all her caregivers, hospice and her doctors.

Published in Deseret News from May 19 to May 20, 2019