|
|
Carol Marjorie Mansell Fowler
1945~2020
Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Carol Marjorie Mansell Fowler, passed away peacefully on Sat, May 16, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born in SLC, UT on Aug 23, 1945 to Lollieta Alva Anderson and Lloyd Blood Mansell. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Carol graduated from South High School in 1960. She graduated from the University of Utah in Elementary Education in 1966. She married Victor Lee Fowler, in the SLC Temple Dec 16, 1966. Together they had 7 beautiful children. A private viewing will be held for immediate family from 10-11AM at Lake Hills Mortuary: 10055 South State Street, Sandy. A graveside service will be held onsite at 11AM open to public with CDC guidelines. For full obituary visit: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/carol-fowler/
Published in Deseret News on May 20, 2020