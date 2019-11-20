|
Carol G. Bertoch
Dec 3, 1925 ~ Nov 17, 2019
Born December 3, 1925, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on November 17, 2019. Married Richard Keith Bertoch, August 20, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. Devoted wife of 52 years, and is now reunited with him after 20 years since his passing. Loving mother to five children, Henry Keith (Judy), Richard Kent (Melody), Wade Kenneth (died in infancy), Rebecca (died in infancy) and Mary Kay (John) Bertoch-Kemple. Carol was grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Carol was survived by her brother Tom, sister Pat, preceded in death by sisters Mary and Alice. Active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in which she devoted much of her time and talents to. Carol cherished her family's pioneer heritage and was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Volunteered and served as Chairman for the annual Festival of Trees for Primary Children's Hospital for many years. From 1958-1962 she played guitar for a boys singing group, the Hunter Rangers. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, and was always making quilts for her family and friends, and taught many of her children and grand children to sew. She loved to prepare home cooked meals, that her husband would regularly proclaim as, "the best meal he ever had!". She took pride and joy in cultivating her flower garden. Out of all of the thing she did and loved, precious time spent with family was her ultimate joy. You'd never spend a day with Carol and not feel the love she had for those in her life. Her example and love are wide spread and she will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held at the Hunter ward church building located at 3665 S. 6000 W. West Valley, Friday, November 22nd at 11:00am. Viewing from 10-10:45 am. She will be laid to rest at Pleasant Green Cemetery in Magna.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019