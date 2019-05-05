1955 ~ 2019

Our beloved sister, Carol Hadfield, returned to her heavenly home Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Layton Utah at the age of 64, after suffering briefly from the effects of an abdominal infection.

Carol was born February 9, 1955. She was blessed with a beautiful mind and keen intellect. She graduated from Davis High School and from Weber State College with degrees in Elementary Education and Family Living. She opened her own tutoring business and also taught piano.

She loved music and played many instruments including the piano, violin, and Swedish nyckelharpa. She loved ballet and learned to dance on toe shoes. She loved science, astronomy and Star Wars. She loved family and friends. She spent many hours doing handwork that she contributed to those in need. She was thoughtful of those whom she loved. She was courageous and patient. We are comforted by the knowledge of her great reunion with those whom she loved.

Carol developed a very dear friendship with Leslie Christensen (David) of Kaysville. Leslie and her family became Carol's family. Her life was enriched by their love, kindness and inclusion. Bengt and Beth Jonsson were like second parents to her, and their children Marianne and David were also her dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother (Ada Owen Hadfield), her father (Delbert Wells Hadfield) and two nephews, Nathan Hadfield and David Pitts. She is survived by her brothers, Kimball (Peggy) Hadfield of Clinton, Steven (Denise) Hadfield of Kaysville, Daniel (Michelle) Hadfield of Herriman, her sister, Mary Ann (Brad) Boman of Pasadena, CA, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and on whom she showered her love.

Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville Central Stake Center, 555 N 100 E (Fairfield Rd) Kaysville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to the funeral.

Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019