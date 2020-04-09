|
1931 ~ 2020
Greatly loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Carol H. McDonald passed away from complications of Alzheimer's dementia, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, where she was surrounded by family in her Alpine, Utah home. She will be greatly missed for her never-ending optimism, cheerful, loving demeanor and selfless service to her family and her students. Carol was born to Carl J. E. and Elsie Lamb Hertell on December 27, 1931, in Lehi, Utah. She married Glenn Alvin McDonald on July 14, 1954, in the Logan Utah Temple. She graduated with honors in 1954 from the University of Utah, with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
Carol loved teaching. She was an elementary education teacher for nearly 30 years. She was named Utah Teacher of the Year for Davis School District in 1988. She influenced her students' lives in ways that went well beyond education. Many former students have shared how much Carol influenced their lives. One such student, now a doctor, recently performed a difficult hip surgery that helped prolong Carol's life.
Carol was the oldest of three children. Since Carl and Elsie were deaf, she played a large role in helping raise her younger sisters, Elaine and RosaLee. As a young girl, Carol became the spokesperson for the family to the outside world. These experiences helped build the foundation for leading and teaching in the future.
At Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah, Carol was the valedictorian of her class. She was Senior Class Vice President and excelled in sports, especially track, where she won several awards. Carol and Glenn were high school sweethearts. They continued their courtship in college.
Carol loved her college days. While at the University of Utah, Carol worked for the President of the University, President Olpin. She earned her way through college, by cooking meals and providing cleaning services for the president and his family. She was honored to cook and eat breakfast every morning with the president and his wife. At the breakfast table, President Olpin shared the daily news and university affairs and then asked for Carol's opinions. Carol was a member of the Spurs, an elite service organization that provided campus tours for high school students and organized incoming freshmen orientations. Carol was also President of Lambda Delta Sigma, a church fraternity/sorority at the university institute.
Carol deeply loved her husband, Glenn, and her five children-Michael, Brian, Joan, Bradley and Melinda. Carol literally traveled the world with Glenn. Over the years, they traveled to all but two continents together. They started these adventures early on by camping many times a year with family. In 2004, they joyously celebrated their 50th anniversary. Unfortunately, Glenn passed away 2 years later, but there has rarely been a day that has gone by without Carol expressing how much she loved Glenn. Although it is very difficult to lose Carol, we are grateful that she has been reunited with her eternal companion.
Carol was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings, including Young Women's President and was the historian of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) organization. She remained faithful to her religion and was an amazing example of enduring to the end.
Carol had many hobbies and pastimes. She enjoyed cross stitching, crossword puzzles, and playing board games with her family. She especially enjoyed reading a variety of good books.
Carol created multiple expansive collections of personal and family remembrances. She named her personal history, "Love Made All the Difference". This is a perfect summary of her life. She was raised in a very caring home and later, brought up her children in love. Carol was an amazing example of how to show Christ-like compassion to others. Her big hugs and kisses were a trademark. Their homes in Bountiful and Alpine became the gathering place for family, and created memories that will last forever.
Carol's family would like to thank all the physicians, caregivers, and family members that provided excellent, loving care to Carol during the last few years. Carol was blessed to have her daughter serve as her primary physician. The family is forever grateful for her primary caregiver, our "angel", Zoila Godoy, who was at Carol's side 24/7. And we acknowledge the selfless and tireless acts of service from her granddaughter Megan, and her husband Chandler George.
Carol is survived by her sisters: Elaine (Lynn) Herron, Surprise, AZ, and RosaLee (Mel) Ryan, Heber City, UT; and children: Michael (Melanie) McDonald, West Jordan, UT, Brian (Diana) McDonald, Centerville, UT, Joan (Alan) Peterson, Sandy, UT, Brad (Liese) McDonald, Pleasant Grove, UT, Melinda (Brad) Midgley, Highland, UT; and 20 adoring grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Due to current public health restrictions, there will not be a public funeral service. There will, however, be a family viewing at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, Utah. There will also be a family graveside service at the Heber City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 9, 2020