Carol Jean Fish

"Beloved Aunt"

The world became a better place when Carol Jean Fish was born September 30, 1956. She was a bundle of joy for her Mother, Reva Myrtle Rosencrantz and was adored by her Father, Fredrick Honders Fish. She was also a surprise for her only sibling, a then 20-year-old brother, Leon F. Fish. Carol was born and raised in the Salt Lake Valley, a graduate of Granite High School. She later graduated from LDS Business College. Carol chose a career in Human Resources. She was deeply loved by her work family at Exela Technologies and cherished her friendships and time there.

Carol never had the opportunity to marry or have children of her own, that did not stop Carol from becoming a second mother to so many of her nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She loved to give - and was notorious for her presents, right down to the wrapping and creative clues that left you trying to guess for weeks what she perfectly picked just for you.

She LOVED adventure and driving in her car - and would pick up her nieces and nephews every summer of their childhoods and drive them all over the country. From Mississippi to New Orleans to the Redwood Forests, to Mount Rushmore, to the four corners - she drove them all over while they drove her crazy with laughter. She was often found holding a camera and took so many precious photos that could be treasured or used as black mail. The ripples of her influence created memories and forged characters that will go on to shape countless homes and families.

She could cook, bake, and create virtually anything you could dream up! From incredible gourmet dinners - to intricate oil, water, and acrylic paintings - her creative talents had no end.

Anyone who knew Carol felt her genuine love for them. She was always a listening, patient, forgiving, and loving friend. She would constantly go out of her way to show others she was thinking of them. And she would stop anything she was doing to help someone in need.

She was a perfect example of Christ like charity. She had a gift to make all those around her feel special, loved, and important. She was a strong Christian woman of faith and served in various callings as a devout member of his church - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Carol returned home to her loving Father in Heaven on July 3, 2019, where her mother, father and brother were all waiting to greet her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and is a treasure to our forever family. We love you Aunt Carol.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Jenkins Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT. Interment and a Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 AM, at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT. Share Condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019