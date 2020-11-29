Sow the weeds of love, that grow into the most beautiful of all the flowers. This is what I think of my Aunt Carol, the love of nature, her mother, father, siblings, husband, son, family and friends will water a million gardens with tears weeping over their loss. I know she is with her parents whom she loved so, and my father whom I miss. My life was forever changed by my time of being in the loving arms of someone so dear to me. Sweet memories my heart holds dear of the theater room being dark; and looking through the small hole at the end of the reel. Watching a movie with popcorn and the biggest pickle, I ever knew existed. For a child it was like watching magic upfolding. Taco Bell was our place, dinners of tostados’ and a sleepover. You had a love of animals, Pookie was my favorite of your dogs. He would sleep with me and protect me the whole night through. But I remember hiding under the covers when I was scared and Pookie thought I was hurt and would try to find me, scratching and barking until everyone was awake. Carol, listened to me cry, tell my wild stories which children often do, didn’t judge me, loved me for who I was and what I wanted to be. I grew into a woman and had babies of my own, they each had their first baths wrapped up in a warmed towel she had made just for them. I remember her holding each of my babies in her arms and her face lighting up and she said good job momma, as if it were yesterday. Her high heels held her tall and so glamorous was the spirt of the way she was. I will always remember the beauty of the woman, the heart of a mother, the desire to live, a life of beauty, and creativity. She was cut from her garden to soon and for this I do not have words, I love you, will always miss you and in your memories, you will always live on. My sweet Aunt Carol you touched my heart and it is fuller as a result.
Love you always,
Casey and Elliott, Zachary, and Isabell Maloney-Parkin
Casey Maloney-Parkin
