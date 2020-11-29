How do you say goodbye and thank you to a person who was everything to you? How do you move on from all the years you were still supposed to have, and all the conversations that hadn’t taken place yet? All the memories we didn’t get to share or have together. I don’t think I’ll ever have the answers as to why my big sister Carol was taken so soon and why it had to be her. But Carol wouldn’t want us to be sad and mournful she would want us to celebrate her life, so that’s what I intend to do. Carol Josephine Pollard was so much more than just my older sister. She was my best friend, a shoulder to cry on, a second mother, my shinning light when I was at the darkest point in my life. I only pray I was able to be at least a fraction of that for her as well. Carol growing up was the one who would help me do my homework, who showed me how to do my hair and apply makeup, she was the one who always made me feel loved and included. She was the ultimate role model and perfect women in every way. She was brave, selfless, kind and beautiful inside and out, and as she went through life she only aged with grace and wisdom beyond her years. I’m truly blessed to have not only known Carol but to be able to call her my sister. She was always so happy and thankful for life, she never complained or blamed the hard times, instead she would find a solution and would put her all into making it better not only for herself but for her loved ones. Nothing made Carol happier than being a wife and mother. I remember the day Carol became a mother, she was amazing as if motherhood was made for her. She was the mother all women hope and pray to be for their children, patient, loving, and strong just like our mother before her. Carol loved her son more than anything in this world, taking care of him and her husband was what she loved to do in life and she did it with grace and poise. I’m thankful for every conversation, hug and moment I got to spend with my sister. Not a day will go by that I won’t reach for my phone to call you and talk about our days like we did every night. Not a day will go by that I won’t think about you and your sound advice. They say you never know how much someone means to you until their gone. I now know that is not true because from childhood to adulthood I knew how special and how much you meant to me Carol, I hope I was able to show you in life how loved and appreciated you were and are. You didn’t give me life but you sure made life more bearable and worth living.

Till we meet again big sister. I’ll love you till the end of time!

Your baby sister, Gayle

Gayle Varner

Sister