Carol
Kinnersley Walker
1929 ~ 2019
Our lovely, gracious mother and grandmother and great grandmother, Carol Kinnersley Crosby Walker passed away peacefully following a short illness on July 21 in Salt Lake City.
Carol was born in Salt Lake City on August 2, 1929 to Franklin and Ethelyn Kinnersley Crosby. She grew up in San Diego, California, where she was the valedictorian of her high school class. She moved to Salt Lake City to attend the University of Utah, where she affiliated with Delta Delta Delta sorority, serving as its chapter president and graduating with a degree in Clothing and Textiles.
Carol met the love of her life, Barry Walker, at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon 70 years ago this summer. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage (or 65, counting from their "real" wedding, rather than their elopement). Carol was brave, tireless and strong as she nursed Barry through the difficult years of his terminal illness.
Always a gracious hostess, Carol loved entertaining family and friends in her beautiful home and yard. Her garden was once featured in the Salt Lake Tribune. It was not uncommon for strangers to drive by and admire it.
Carol was proud of her two children, and ridiculously proud of and devoted to her grandchildren. According to her, they hung the moon in the sky. Her elegant, silver-haired presence was a given at their art shows, rock concerts, ball games, recitals and school events. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss their Nana so much.
Industrious and intelligent, Carol worked alongside Barry for many years at Walker Theater Service, later at J. Scott Anderson Interior Design and at Cactus and Tropicals.
Quite recently, Carol and all of her descendants made a pilgrimage to the North Rim to honor and remember Grandpa Barry and to reminisce. She was surrounded and adored by all the people she loved the very most, with the exception of Barry. She is with him now, and their reunion is joyous.
Carol was preceded in death by her siblings and her husband. She is survived by her children, Grady Walker (Kathleen Garvey) and Cory W. Maxfield (Larry). Her grandchildren, Andrew Maxfield (Liz), Stuart Maxfield (Brittney), Caitlin Connolly (Robbie) and Colin Maxfield as well as her great grandchildren, Eliot, Grayson, Chandler, Simon, Dean, Maxfield and Ada were blessed to have her in their lives.
In celebration of Carol's life, a casual gathering of friends and family will be held at 5025 Casto Pines Cove, Holladay. Utah on Sunday August 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Published in Deseret News from July 27 to July 29, 2019