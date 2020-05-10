Home

Friday, May 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
Carol L. Koelliker


1945 - 2020
Carol L. Koelliker Obituary
Carol L. Koelliker
1945 - 2020
Our beloved mom, sister, aunt, daughter, cousin and friend, Carol L Koelliker was called home earlier than expected on 05-02-2020 in SLC, Utah. Carol was born 09-05-1945 to Donald R and Blanche L in SLC. She was the second oldest child of 6 kids. Graveside services will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn on Saturday May 9th at 2 pm. Friends may call on Friday May 8th from 6-8 pm at the same location. For more on her life, please visit www.thememories.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020
