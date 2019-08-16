|
Carol LaRae Hansen Webb, 92, passed away peacefully the morning of August 13, 2019 in University Place, WA. Carol was the youngest of 12 children, 3 of which died in infancy. She is preceded in death by her parents, 6 sisters and 2 bothers and their spouses as well as 5 brother and sisters in law and their spouses, her husband Lyle Webb, a granddaughter, Crystal, and a daughter, Kristen. She is survived by one son, Clark and his wife Rachael, grandchildren Nicole, Zackery, Josh, Audrey and Collin, and three great-grandchildren, Colton, Kristen, and Lilly. Carol was born in Amalga, UT on December 23, 1926 and her name came because they thought of her as a Christmas Carol. She grew up in Cache Valley on her family's farm and married her high school sweetheart, Lyle when he returned from service in the Navy shortly following WWII. She worked at the Cache Valley Dairy and continued to work there when her husband was recalled for service during the Korean Conflict. They moved to Salt Lake City where she worked for Bee Hive Refinery, and then to Bountiful when Lyle finished at the University of Utah and started working for Davis School District. In 1962 she welcomed her first child, Clark and dedicated herself to being a full-time mother. Kristen, her daughter, came two years later. Once the kids went to High School, she went back to work as a secretary at South Davis Jr. High where she stayed until retirement.
Carol enjoyed family and friends and spent many weekends and summers camping and taking long road trips with Lyle and the kids, or sharing time with her family or the Webb family. There were a lot of brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and always a lot going on. She cherished the time spent with each of them. Carol spent most of her life as a member of the Bountiful 11th Ward where she was active in serving others in many capacities in the Relief Society and as an organist, but her dedication to the older single sisters later in life was where she really found happiness and purpose as she was the one who still could drive and enabled a lot of her friends to remain active.
Carol enjoyed needle work and made beautiful needlepoint portraits until her fingers started having difficulty with the needles. After the death of her husband Lyle in 1993, Carol stayed busy with her house and yard and became more active with the singles group in the ward. She loved being with other people and being of service and doing random acts of kindness. She made and delivered treats to everyone including service writers and bank tellers.
Her last four years were spent in Washington with her son, Clark and his family. Her last two years she was a resident in a memory care facility due to advanced dementia. Even then however, she had a wonderful smile and a happy laugh and was a favorite among the staff. We are so grateful to Mary Susan and Kerry Lee who took such amazing care of her and kept her feeling engaged and useful.
Carol will come home to Utah to rest with her beloved husband.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Bountiful 11th Ward Chapel, 115 Wicker Lane. Friends and family are invited to visit at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 in the evening and Saturday from 12:45 -1: 45 p.m at the church prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2019