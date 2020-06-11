12/11/1938 ~ 6/8/2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her home Monday morning surrounded by her children. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 12th from 10-11 AM at the Winder 7th ward, 4350 So. 1100 E. followed by interment at the Elysian Burial Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 11, 2020.