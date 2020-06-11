Carol Louise Palmer McClain
1938 - 2020
12/11/1938 ~ 6/8/2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her home Monday morning surrounded by her children. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 12th from 10-11 AM at the Winder 7th ward, 4350 So. 1100 E. followed by interment at the Elysian Burial Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.premierfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Winder 7th Ward
June 10, 2020
When the world would break you down. She would lift you back up. She never gave up on you. She was calm, kind, and only had nice things to say about others. Everyone who knew her loved her, and she loved everybody.
Shantell Biesele
Grandchild
