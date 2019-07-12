Carol Lyn Hoggard

1944 ~ 2019

Carol Lyn Hoggard, age 75, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 due to failing health. Carol was born March 4, 1944, in Bakersfield, California to Eugene and Patty Gear. She grew up in various parts of California. She attended Northern Arizona University where she met the love of her life, Wesley Hoggard. They were married on July 16, 1966. They moved to Moab, Utah, where Carol began teaching elementary school. She taught first grade for most of her career, first in Moab, then in the Salt Lake valley. She was dedicated to her students and touched many young lives. Even after a serious car accident in 1990 left her with double vision and weakness on one side, she continued to teach for several years. After retirement she and Wesley moved back to Moab, but Carol was not ready to rest. She made a full-time job of volunteering: for Moab Solutions, CNS Hospice, Grand County Hospice, RSVP, Grand Area Mentoring, Red Rock Elementary (tutoring students in reading and helping in the school library), Seekhaven Women's Shelter, and the Moab Arts Festival. She even won awards for her dedication to her volunteer work, including the AARP Andrus Award for Community Service and the Silver Bowl Award for Grand County. She and Wesley also traveled extensively in their motor home. Carol loved gardening, knitting, tole painting, bird watching, reading, doing puzzles, traveling, camping, spending time with family and friends, and watching live theater. She was a cat lover as well, rescuing pets from the Humane Society or taking them in when their owners passed away. She was a member of Community of Grace Presbyterian Church in Sandy, the Community Church of Moab, and The Bridge Church in South Jordan. Carol is survived by her brother Hadley Gear, son Dan Hoggard, daughter Patti (Paul) Hendricks, stepson Dale Hoggard, stepson David (Trina) Hoggard, and stepdaughter Jeana (Cecil) Place, 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many good friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Patty Gear, and her husband Wesley. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22 at 11 am at the Community Church of Moab, 544 MiVida Drive, Moab, UT 84532. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Carol's favorite charities: Humane Society, Grand Area Mentoring, or Moab Solutions.

Published in Deseret News from July 12 to July 13, 2019