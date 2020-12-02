In Loving Memory
Carol Lynn Winters, 74, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. A Viewing will be held Friday, December 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Timpview 5th Ward Chapel, 865 West 1000 North, Orem, Utah. The Funeral Service is limited to family members only, but all are invited to join remotely via Zoom on Saturday, December 5th, at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest in the Orem City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed, and a full obituary with Zoom link can be found at www.uvfuneral.com
.