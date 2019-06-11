1936 ~ 2019

Carol Mae Crane Ashman died peacefully at her home on Saturday morning, June 8th, 2019 after a long and valiant struggle with cancer. She fought bravely until the very end. "Christmas Carol" was born on Christmas Day, 1936 in Salina, Utah to Leland Smith Crane and Mable Christensen.

Carol met her future husband when they were 12 and they loved each other their whole lives. Carol graduated from North Sevier High School in 1955 and attended Brigham Young University before marrying her sweetheart, Charles Terry Ashman, in the Manti, Utah temple on July 20, 1956.

Married for almost 63 years, together they made friends all over the country due to their frequent moves for Terry's military service. Through all that time, Terry still referred to Carol as "his bride." Their love for and dedication to each other was something beautiful to behold.

Carol spent her whole life in the service of others and truly had a gift for loving people in a Christ-like way. She held numerous callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she worked in all of the different auxiliaries. She served a family history service mission and a member leadership support mission with her dear husband, and she also served with him as a temple ordinance worker in both the Ogden and Bountiful temples. As her neighbors and friends will attest, she often used her many talents of baking, cooking, gardening, canning, quilting and needle crafts to bless the lives of those around her. She was always making things, and they never seemed to be for herself.

Although Carol had many different callings and titles throughout her life, her favorite was "mother," and her children feel incredibly blessed to have been raised by the kindest, most humble and faithful woman we have ever met.

Carol is survived by her adoring husband, Charles Terry Ashman, Layton, and her children: Jeffrey (Cathy) Ashman, Layton; Janalyn (Kim) Smith, Layton; Jon (Kristin) Ashman, Carrollton, Texas; Jennifer (Dan) Bowles, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Julie (William) Carpenter, Taylorsville; James (Karen) Ashman, Lehi; Jeanene (Chris) Shedden, Layton; and Joanne (Nate) Wessel, Idaho Falls, Idaho; 24 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, and her siblings: Norma Holt, St. George, DeAnne (Eugene) Tidlund, Salina, Linda (Robert) Anderson, St. George, and Dennis (FayLoy) Crane, Monticello.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Leland Stanford Crane, brother-in-law Don Holt, and grandson William Shedden.

We miss our mama with all our hearts, but we know she is being received into everlasting arms and hearing, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Layton East Stake Center, 1015 Emerald Dr., Layton. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Redmond Cemetery, Redmond, Utah at 3:30 p.m.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

