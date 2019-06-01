Carol Marie Woolf Marks

1947 ~ 2019

Carol Marie Woolf Marks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, 72, passed away unexpectedly May 27th 2019. She was born May 24th, 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to John Preston and Glenna Elaine Woolf. She married her sweetheart Joseph Lloyd Marks June 14th, 1969 in Anaheim, California.

Mom loved and cherished her time with dad. They loved each other deeply and he will greatly miss her. Mom always loved us unconditionally and supported us in every way. She was born to be a mother and many referred to her as their second mom. She served many in her life taking every opportunity to serve everyone she came in contact with. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel.

Mom loved reading, cooking for family, doing stitcheries, jigsaw puzzles and gardening. Mom loved music and it was an important part of her life. She had a beautiful alto voice and loved singing in choirs.

Mom is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Marks, children Michelle (Jimmy) Carbine, Jennifer Anderson, Joey (Rhonda) Marks, Stephanie (Scott) Westwood, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and preceded in death by her mother and father, and her grandson Adam Joseph Westwood. Siblings: Larrie Christensen, Loa Deussen, John Woolf, James Woolf, Julie Lloyd and Joseph Woolf.

A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Camelot Park Ward, 7225 South 2200 West. Family and friends may call prior to the funeral service between 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Interment will be held at Redwood Memorial Cemetery. Mom loved children. Two of her great nieces are currently battling cancer and are being treated at Primary Children's, in lieu of flowers mom would love for you to donate to the hospital.

Published in Deseret News from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary