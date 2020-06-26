1931 ~ 2020

Born in Kemmerer, Wyoming on November 13, 1931 to Shinjiro and Ayame Mito Hiranishi. Passed away on June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa, SLC, Utah. Life events took Carol to Japan briefly as a young child, with a return to the U.S. and Utah where she grew up and graduated from West High School. She met and married Fred Matsuda and they had two children, Steve and JoAnn. Her love of and abilities in sports brought Carol into contact with and involvement in the sports programs for Young Women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she coached young women and ultimately became a committed and active member. She served in many callings, including Relief Society President with her greatest love being for her opportunity to work with children in the Primary programs of the Church. All of those who knew her will recall her consistently kind, sunny personality. She smiled and asked about others in her own hardest times, including her recent illness and hospitalization. She was ever the sweet, never-complaining personality. Thanks to all who prayed for her and served her in her declining days, including those who cared so well for her during the COVID-induced isolation that accompanied her stay at St. Joseph's Villa.

Her family and invited guests will have a private memorial service in Carol's honor on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sandy, Utah Willow Creek Stake Center outdoor pavilion.



