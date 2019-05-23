Carol Nuttall Koeber

1936~2019

South Jordan, UT-Carol Nuttall Koeber 82, Passed away at her home Friday May 17, 2019 she was born September 6, 1936 to William Reed and Vera Hone Nuttall. She married Richard Koeber July 6, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple.

Carol graduated from BYU in 1959 in elementary education. She enjoyed teaching elementary school in the Uintah and Granite School Districts. For years, Carol made beautiful quilts and crocheted afghans for her children and grandchildren. She has a strong testimony of the Savior, the Plan of Salvation, and was faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Carol and Richard worked in the Denver, Colorado and Jordan River temples. They lived in Arizona, Utah, Oregon, and Colorado, raising their children across the western states.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard; her children Ralph (Valerie) Koeber ; Dianne (Steve) Hodnett; Cheryl (Steve) Simon; Nancy (Chris) Strickland; Reed (Rachael) Koeber ; 17 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Reed and Vera; her brother, Stanley; and her daughter, Mary Carol.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the LDS Stake Center located at 4881 West Cindy Lane, South Jordan, UT with a viewing Friday evening from 6-8 PM and Saturday morning from 9:00 - 10:00 AM. For more information please go to http://www.affordablefandc.com/

Published in Deseret News on May 23, 2019