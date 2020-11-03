1/1
Carol Smith
Carol Rae Richards Smith
1930 ~ 2020
Wife, mom, sister, aunt, friend, vocalist, actress, pianist, organist, poet, philosopher, party thrower, real estate agent, businesswoman, interior designer, seamstress, house flipper of 20+ homes, world traveler, and general all-around renaissance woman Carol Rae Richards Smith passed away of natural causes two months shy of her 90th birthday on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born December 30, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Carol was the first child of four born to Glen Y. and Alberta R. Richards. She was a big sister to twins Diane Sonntag and Joan Horton, and brother Robert Reeve Richards. She graduated from Salt Lake's West High in 1948 and later moved to sunny southern California where she met Richard Horne Smith, who was also a Salt Lake City native. They were married on November 28, 1951, in the Salt Lake City temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Setting down roots in the Los Angeles area, Mom and Dad lovingly raised four boys and two girls, Steven Richards Smith, Richard Spencer Smith, Cynthia Lynne Smith Davis, Stanford Reeve Smith (Chip), Brian Horne Smith, and Shauna Marie Smith Vladimiroff. Her family has grown to include 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Larkin Mortuary on South Temple, November 5, 2020, at 12:00, with the burial taking place in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Elevation Hospice (sagehospice.org/donate), whose loving support we could not have done without.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 3, 2020.
