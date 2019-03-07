Carol Terry Ferrell

1940 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Carol Terry Ferrell was born on March 18, 1940 in Payson, Utah and passed away on March 1, 2019 in Midvale, Utah. Carol is the daughter of Marjorie and Arthur B. Terry and is the fifth of six children. At a young age she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Two years after graduating from West High School she met and married Dennis M. Ferrell on June 24, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of four children Deborah Ann Pope (Mike), D Terry Ferrell (Alisha), Douglas Scott Ferrell (Michelle), Leisa Milton (Matt). Carol and Dennis spent most of their married life in Bountiful, Utah. Carol went to cosmetology school and worked from her home for many years. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, she especially loved serving as a teacher in the Relief Society. Carol is known for her love of the color red, watermelon decorations, Christmas decorations, and baking skills especially pies. She is survived by her sister Christine, her children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be on Saturday March 9 at 11:00am at the Mueller Park 4th Ward building 1320 East 1925 South, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be held on March 8 at 6-8pm at the Russon Brothers Mortuary 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah and on March 9, prior to funeral services from 9:45-10:45am at the Mueller Park 4th Ward Chapel. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 7, 2019