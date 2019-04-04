Carol Card Trost

1929 ~ 2019

Carol Card Trost, age 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 1, 2019. She was born in Afton, Star Valley, Wyoming on December 17, 1929 to Walter Clare Card and Louisa Viola Stone Card. Carol was the sixth of eleven children: Clint, Chris, Leora, Dick, Vivian, Carol, Karma, Ronny, Glenda, Don, and Gary. She married Leland Smith Trost on June 4, 1949.

Carol was quiet and shy around strangers, but those who knew her enjoyed her quick wit and fun sense of humor. She was artistic and musical, a gifted poet and an avid reader. She was deeply religious and an expert scriptorian. She had a wonderful memory and could recite many scriptures and poems by heart. Her children have happy memories of the books she read them, the fairy tales she made up and told them, and the songs she sang them with her beautiful singing voice. She was a selfless and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survived by her children, Darrel (Karen) Trost, Salt Lake City; Paula Schafer, Taylorsville; Larry (Cerelle) Trost, Edgewood, NM; Diane (Rick) Wilson, Taylorsville; Jane (Ted) Nickerson, Aberdeen, MS; as well as 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, April 6th at 12:00 at the Cottonwood Heights 4th Ward, 2522 E. 6710 S., Salt Lake City, UT with a viewing starting at 11:00 AM. Friends and family may also visit the evening of Friday, April 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E. 7800 S., Cottonwood Heights, UT.

