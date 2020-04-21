|
|
Carol Watts
1931 - 2020
Carol Watts, age 88, died April 17, 2020 in Salt Lake City. Born December 25, 1931, to George D. and Laura Wagstaff Watts. Attended SLC Public Schools, graduating from South High in 1949. Worked at Beneficial Life Insurance after high school until entering college in 1952. Graduated from BYU in 1956. Worked for the FAA in Personnel, both in SLC and Los Angeles, CA. Retired in 1987 from NWS Personnel in SLC after 30 years of Federal Service. Faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Served in numerous Ward and Stake callings. Enjoyed Temple Work, Family History Research, traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends. Carols last 3 years were spent at the Highland Cove Retirement Center, where she made many friends. She also came to love the staff who were so kind and attentive to her.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lynn G (Rusty) Watts, Wesley Kent (Dawn) Watts; sisters Dorothy (Ray) Crossen, Gloria (Sid) Crandall; nephew Dennis G Halpin. Survived by nieces Linda (Frank) Larson, Kelly Halpin, Tammy (Shawn) Stewart; nephew Jeffery (Jen) Watts; several great-nieces and nephews.
If you wish, send donations in her memory to: Perpetual Education Fund, L.D.S. Foundation-2E, 15 E So. Temple, SLC, Ut, 84150. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private family services were held. We appreciate your understanding.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2020