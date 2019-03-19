1946 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Riverton, UT. Carol Bodily, age 72, peacefully passed away on March 15, 2019, after years of deteriorating health. She was born on April 19, 1946, to Clifford and Margret Zufelt in Durango, Colorado. Carol grew up in Vernal, Utah and was the oldest of 3 girls. Her spunky personality as a child never subsided as she grew into adulthood.

Carol graduated from LDS Business College with an associate's degree and worked as an Executive Secretary for the Utah State Office of Education. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many church callings throughout her life. Carol married Albert Hansen on Nov 17, 1973, with whom she had her two sons Rusty and Kristian. She later married Errol Glade Bodily on June 16, 1993. Carol and Errol stayed by one another's side until her death.

Carol was always the life of the party. She loved to have fun and always had the latest and greatest new toy or activity to do with her kids and grandchildren. Because of her fun-loving nature, she was typically referred to as "Crazy Aunt Carol." She loved to crochet and spent hours crocheting blankets for her grandbabies when they were born. She found joy in giving to others, and befriending those who sat alone or were different. As she aged, her ability to give of her time and support at events was limited, but she was always there in thought and loved her family more than she could express.

Carol is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Harold Zufelt. She is survived by her mother, Margret Boughan Zufelt and her two sisters Doreen Allred and Sharon (Perry) Johnson. She is also survived by her loving husband, Errol Bodily, her sons Rusty (Amy) Hansen and Kristian (Kelli) Hansen, her step-children Ben (Kristine) Hansen, Lory (Jose) Hansen, Holly (Kevin) Johnson, Patti Bodily, Robert (Naty) Bodily, Suzy (Garry) Moon, Rosie (Clint) Cressall, Angelique (Nate) Hutnak, Kathryn (Nathan) Morris, and Christopher (Chelsea) Bodily, and 28 grandchildren whom she adored. A public visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 552 E. 11400 S. in Draper on Saturday, March 23rd from 9:30 to 10:15 with a family viewing from 10:15-10:45; funeral services will follow immediately. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com.

