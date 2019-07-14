Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 W 4100 S
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 W 4100 S
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Lamper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ann Johnson Lamper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Ann Johnson Lamper Obituary
In Loving Memory
Carole Ann Johnson Lamper, age 85, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born to Lawrence Adolph Johnson and Hedda Mathea Kaalstad Johnson. She graduated from South High in 1952. She married Richard Eugene Lamper on November 8, 1955.
She is survived by her children Larry Lamper, Karen (Bill) Jensen, Jan (Rob) McIntyre, and Thom Lamper. She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16 from 11:00-1:00 at Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S in West Valley City, Utah. A grave dedication will follow at 1:30 at Valley View Memorial Park.
Please see www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now