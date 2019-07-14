|
In Loving Memory
Carole Ann Johnson Lamper, age 85, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born to Lawrence Adolph Johnson and Hedda Mathea Kaalstad Johnson. She graduated from South High in 1952. She married Richard Eugene Lamper on November 8, 1955.
She is survived by her children Larry Lamper, Karen (Bill) Jensen, Jan (Rob) McIntyre, and Thom Lamper. She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16 from 11:00-1:00 at Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S in West Valley City, Utah. A grave dedication will follow at 1:30 at Valley View Memorial Park.
Please see www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019