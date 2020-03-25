|
2/18/42 ~ 3/22/20
Together Again
On the morning of Sunday March 22, 2020 our loving Momma, Grandma, and Great Grandma returned home to be with her sweetheart John Alton Peterson and the many family members that preceded her. After battling Alzheimer's for several years, she is now free from the disease that held her captive in her last days.
Carole was born on February 18, 1942, in Grantsville Utah to Lynn J. Elkington and Georgia Hammond Elkington. Carole grew up in Grantsville Utah where she attended Grantsville High School where she participated in many extracurricular activities.
After graduating high school, she attended the LDS Business College and Utah State University, where she met her sweetheart John Alton Peterson. They were married in September 1963 and sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple the following year. Prior to John's passing in March 2017, they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Carole was a pillar of the community. She was brilliant. She was employed by the state of Utah for 30 years where she served as the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives for most of her tenure, while serving on many national legislative committees. She was a member and past President of ASLCS (American Society of Legislative Clerks and Secretaries), the Mason's Manual Commission, where she was instrumental in helping rewrite Mason's manual rules and procedures for Legislative rules and process, and NCSL (National Conference of State Legislatures). Her international counterparts recognized her when she organized an international committee called ANOMAC, (Association of National and International Major Officials of Mexico and Federal Districts).
As a working mother she always balanced her career and family duties in a manner that was unmatched. Carole always made time for her children and grandchildren. She served as a home mother at the elementary school and a den leader in the Cub Scouts. She was a baseball coach for teen young men, where she was respected and loved by the players and coaches in the league. Her baseball boys still call her "Coach" to this day! Carole and her sweetheart John rarely missed any sporting events, recitals, or extra-curricular activities of their children and grandchildren. She would sometimes attend 3 or 4 events in a day, loving every minute of it. She loved attending Utah football games with her family, home or away, and would throw up her "U" to rally the crowd. She was the life-blood of every party, as her smile and enthusiasm filled every room she entered.
Carole was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many capacities throughout her life. Most of her loving acts of charity were done outside her church callings. She was loving, compassionate, caring, generous, and accepting. She delivered countless boxes of groceries and envelopes of cash to homes where she knew it was needed. She was always thinking of others who were less fortunate. She was an example of true discipleship and never expected accolades for her generosity.
Her husband John Alton Peterson, her parents, Lynn J. and Georgia H. Elkington, her two brothers Verle Lynn and James Wesley, and many other relatives preceded Carole in death.
She is survived by her son Phillip John Peterson (Sherron), their children PJ (Kailee) with children Connor and Noel, Brennen (Danna), Mikaela (fiancé Nick Trythall), and Nathan, son David James Peterson (Christine), their children Kylee (Alyssa) and Alexa Olsen (Isaac), daughter Jan Dawson (Steven), their children, Taylor (Madisen) with daughter Lucy, Spencer (Kylie), Paige and Maren.
The family is extremely grateful for the staff and residents of Whisper Cove Assisted Living in Kaysville for loving her while family members could not be with her. We would like to thank Nurse Cassidee and the Dan Van Cott family for their love and compassion they showed to momma as the Alzheimer's progressed. We would also like to thank her best friend Helen Kaye for her lifelong friendship. Helen Kaye exemplifies what true friendship really means.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday March 28, 2020 in Grantsville, Utah where Carole will be placed to rest next to her husband and many family members. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
As a result of restrictions related to Covid-19, we are unable to have a traditional funeral service. Although family and friends can pay respects, social distancing will be honored and visitors will be limited to 10 at a time.
Again, family and friends are welcome to pay respects while honoring social distancing restrictions.
A celebration of life, in her honor, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to an Alzheimer's foundation of your choice.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
