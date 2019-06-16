1934 ~ 2019

Carole Jean Painter passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 12th, 2019 from complications of Surgery.

She was born in Ogden Utah May 13, 1943. A daughter of Norman Ray Painter and Myrtle Lavina Oram.

She attended Bonneville High School and Steven Henager College. She had worked as a medical clerk at St. Marks hospital before retiring.

She served a Family History Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Genealogy was her love in life, and she devoted her time to doing it for others.

She is survived by her brother Ken (Cherie) Painter, Sister Anita (Steve) Thon, Sister Anne Kirkman as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at her Ridgedale Ward, 3400 S. 1100 E. Millcreek, at Noon on Monday June 17th. Viewing at the ward from 10:30 to 11:30. Burial to follow in Ogden at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden at 2:00 pm.

Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary