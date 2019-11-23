|
|
Carole Oakeson Forsling
Dec 21, 1942 ~ Nov 20, 2019
Carole Forsling passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 76 in Peoria, Arizona. She was a three-time cancer survivor but passed away due to complications from her most recent battle.
Carole was born December 21, 1942 in Murray, Utah as the youngest child of Frank Oakeson and Mildred Steadman. She attended schools in South Jordan, Utah and graduated from Bingham High School. On March 16, 1963, she married Carl Forsling in Salt Lake City, Utah. Together, they built a wonderful life as they raised three sons, Scott, Dennis, and Steven.
Carole developed a career as a mortgage loan underwriter, retiring from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2011. She was recognized by HUD for her hard work and dedication earning the Certificate of Merit and Commissioners Award. Carole was a social butterfly, a great conversationalist, and her favorite activities included spending time with her family and friends and lounging by the pool. She loved to travel and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver.
Throughout her life, Carole was an amazing positive influence on her entire family. She was an eternal optimist with a can-do attitude, always looking for the bright side, even in the face of her health issues. She was a caregiver for her own parents and in-laws, and an incredible Grandma for her grandkids. Her annual Halloween "Spook Alleys" will be remembered forever! She had courage and spunk, and taught her family how to stand up for themselves, how to have fun, and how to love and care for each other. Our hearts are heavy with her passing, but she'll be with us forever.
Carole is survived by her husband, Carl; sons Scott (Corrie) Forsling, Dennis (Julie) Forsling, and Steven (Tracy) Forsling; 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and sister Jean (Mark) Smith. Preceded in death by brothers Gerald and Wayne.
A celebration of life will be held in Salt Lake City, UT. Date and location pending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019