In Loving Memory
Surrounded by her children, her sister, and her extended family, Carole Reid Burr passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020, after a heroic battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Vancouver, Canada to Jack and Rose Marie Reid, Carole was the youngest of three children, and spent her early-childhood years in Canada before moving to Brentwood, California in 1949. She spent her last two years of high school in Moab, Utah and graduated from Grand County High School.
Carole attended Brigham Young University, and in 1958 married James Blaine ("Jim") Burr in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jim and Carole raised their nine children in Provo, Utah where Carole served as PTA President at Timpview High School, and as a youth Sunday School teacher for 19 consecutive years. She later served as President of the Relief Society in her ward in Alpine, Utah, and worked as a wedding coordinator at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. She has 33 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren; among her posterity are seven sets of twins.
Carole was a gifted speaker, author, and teacher. She worked for the Curriculum Department of The Church of Jesus Christ, writing manuals on strengthening family relationships. She is the author of Rose Marie Reid: An Extraordinary Life Story, a biography of her mother. From 2015 to 2016, she hosted an exhibit featuring a curated collection of her mother's swimsuit designs-and telling the story of her dedication to fashion and faith- at the Harold B Lee Library Special Collections Gallery at Brigham Young University.
Throughout her adult life, Carole spent countless hours connecting families through adoption, was persistent in her efforts as a member-missionary, and blessed others with her natural talent as an interior designer.
Carole is survived by her sister Sharon (Paul) Alden, and eight of her children; Brett (Julie) Burr, Susan (Jim) Miguel, Rose Marie (Mark) Walker, Brigham Burr, Lara (Jimmy) Johnson, Sharon (Michael) Lee, Emily Bodhaine, and Amanda (Danny) Kerpan. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Bryan (Natalie) Burr, as well as her parents and her brother, Bruce Reid. Carole will be remembered for her love of flowers, the way she adored babies, her ability to make the world a more beautiful place, and her unmistakable love of people.
Carole shared her faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ, in both word and deed, with all who knew her.
Due to current COVID 19 restrictions for public gatherings, private funeral services will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, Utah. Condolences and memories of Carole can be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 8, 2020