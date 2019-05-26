Caroline Heise Howard

1935 - 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Caroline Heise Howard, 84, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away on 23 May 2019 at Western Peaks Specialty Hospital in Bountiful of complications resulting from a fall.

She was born in Garfield, Utah, a town that no longer exists. As that was sometimes hard to explain, she would say she grew up in Magna, Utah. Her father, Edwin Frederick Heise, provided for the family through the Great Depression working at the Garfield Smelter in the foundry, then in the Arthur Mill and the Magna Mill. Her mother, Enid Catherine Ottley Heise, raised the children; including Caroline's twin sister, Katherine Heise Strong. Caroline graduated from Cyprus High School and did undergraduate work at Utah State university where she met her husband Elder F. Burton Howard, Emeritus member of the Seventy.

They were married on December 14, 1956, in the Salt Lake Temple with (then) Elder Spencer W. Kimball officiating.

Caroline enjoyed skiing and hiking. She sang in the choir. She was a faithful journal keeper. She served in numerous Church and community capacities throughout her life. She taught classes and served in presidencies of Primary and Young Women. She served many years as Stake Camp director befriending and guiding hundreds of young women over the years. The most notable of her many callings being a full-time mother of five, mission mom of the Uruguay Montevideo Mission (1980-1982), and Temple Matron of the Spain Madrid Temple (2005-2008). Regarding the latter, she had a strong testimony of temple work but approached the calling with humility and some trepidation, saying, "I knew I had to turn my will over to our Heavenly Father in order to do His work, but it would not be easy".

Caroline was a person completely without guile and was kind and gracious to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her parents, her identical twin sister Katherine, her brother Donald Heise, and a grandson Matthew Douglas Howard. She is survived by her husband of 62 years of marriage and her five children, Doug (Gina), Rebecca, Michael (Lisa), Paul (Tamara), and Christopher. Also, she is survived by her brother David Heise, fifteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Doctors Carl Wyne and Scott Southworth; to Patty Jex and Nora Wendel from DMBA and all the caregivers at Legacy House and from Rocky Mountain Healthcare.

A public viewing will be held on Friday evening, May 31, 2019, at the Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm and again from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Stake Center on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Salt Lake Stake Center, 142 West 200 North, Salt Lake City, Ut 84103. Burial will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, UT, 84010. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.

Published in Deseret News from May 26 to May 30, 2019