Carolyn Joy Hand Bradley
1942 ~ 2019
Carolyn Joy Hand Bradley, 77, passed away August 27, 2019. She and her husband, Dennis, have been residents of South Jordan since 2003. They previously lived in West Jordan; West Valley City; Houston, Texas; and Florida.
Carolyn was born June 5, 1942 in St. Helena, California, the second of four children of Alice Henrietta Ebinghausen and Burt Hand. She grew up in Woodland, California, then her employment led her to Rock Springs, Wyoming, and then to Salt Lake City.
She and Dennis met in February 1980, instantly became inseparable, and were married on December 14 of the same year.
Carolyn was an avid gardener and was particularly fond of stunning varieties of irises found only in her garden. She loved dogs, horses, and cats and was an advocate for animal rights. She received an award from the Audubon Society for creating a natural habitat for native birds.
Carolyn loved dancing and all kinds of music, arts and crafts, floral arranging, camping, rock hounding, and hunting for seashells. She loved treasure hunting and girls' nights out with her daughter, Kim.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Dennis; siblings Steven Hand, Wanda Green, and Darlene Anglin of Woodland, California; daughter Kimberly Dawn Waggoner, South Jordan; and stepson Vincent Bradley, Cincinnati, Ohio.
On Saturday, August 31st, friends may visit from 11:00 to noon, then a memorial service will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the River Ridge 4th Ward Chapel, 1244 W. Chavez Dr. South Jordan, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 29, 2019