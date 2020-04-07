|
1944 ~ 2020
Carolyn Hyde, 75, died peacefully in her home on April 3, 2020 and was reunited with her parents and 4 of 5 siblings after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and other medical complications. She was born in American Fork on August 11, 1944 to Leonard John Hyde and Darcus Genaveave Davis.
Carolyn grew up in Highland and Provo, UT, graduating from Provo High School in 1962. She then attended BYU graduating with a degree in English in May 1966. She spent the summer traveling the Eastern US, England and Europe. That Fall she began teaching 8th grade English and then in June 1967 she was called to serve in the Franco-Belgian mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon returning home in 1969 she began her 44-year career working with General Authorities of the Church including the presiding Bishop, a temple president, some of the Seventy and a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. She found great joy in her work and developed many close relationships which she cherished throughout her life. She had a strong testimony of the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved the Lord.
Carolyn also had a love for travel and visited all 50 US States as well as 5 of 7 continents including 29 countries. She especially enjoyed learning about the history of the places she visited. She loved her family and friends and generously shared her life by taking them on trips, inviting them to special events such as Jazz games, General Conference, concerts, lunches/dinners, movies, and organizing family gatherings, activities and reunions. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her sister, Diane (Van) Stewart and many nieces and nephews who love her and will miss her. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, two brothers Blaine (Jean) Hyde and Dolan Hyde, and two sisters, Sharon (Alfred) Bigelow and Eileen Hyde.
No services will be held at this time, but we will have a Celebration of Life as circumstances allow and a notice will be posted with details when it is possible to gather again. She will be buried in the Provo City Cemetery with her parents.
Thank you to the many physicians who have cared for Carolyn over the past few years as well as most recently Hearts for Hospice and Utah Valley Mortuary.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.
