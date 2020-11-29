Carolyn Irene Johnson

1933 ~ 2020

Sandy, Utah -Carolyn Irene Johnson, age 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at her home in Sandy, Utah. She was born in December 1933 in Southern California. She attended University of California Berkeley, where she met her husband Donald D. Johnson. They were married 54 years before he preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Mindy Morris, her brother Fred Jones, her mother Constance Brown, and her father Lawrence Brown.

As a devoted Air Force wife, Carolyn raised her 3 children Mindy, Scott, and Greg while moving 23 times around the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Over these years she found time to pursue her interests in tennis, painting, cooking, travel, and gardening.

Carolyn and Don made their final move to Sandy Utah in 2001 to be near their son Greg and his wife Janalee. In addition to them, she is also survived by her son Scott and his wife Judy, her son-in-law Gary Morris, and grandchildren G. Scott Morris, Justin Johnson, Taylor Morris, Austin Johnson, and other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021 when family and friends can gather safely.



