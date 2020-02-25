|
|
Carolyn Jean Skeen Gardner
Mar 5, 1933 ~ Feb 20, 2020
Our beautiful Mom, Carolyn Jean Skeen Gardner (age 86) graduated with high honors from this earth life on 02/20/2020. We will miss her so very much, but are happy that she is with Dad again. She has missed him deeply the past 998 days.
Mom always had a bright smile, a cheerful attitude, an abundance of love, a kind word, a listening ear, a soft shoulder, a sense of humor, a warm hug, and 'free' pretzels.
When asked how she was doing she would answer, "I am so blessed!"
Carolyn was born the 5th of March, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Paul Ellison Skeen and Thelma Hannah Valentine Skeen. She was the joy of their lives. She was their oldest child, and their only child for 11 years. Her brothers Val and Paul and her sister Barbara all preceded her in death.
Carolyn was 14 months old when her family moved to Oregon. When she was only 15 years old her dad (age 38) died suddenly. She adored her daddy and was heartbroken. After his death her family moved back to Utah.
She graduated from Ogden HIgh School, Weber College, and Brigham Young University. Carolyn taught kindergarten and 1st grade. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New England.
Carolyn married Blaine Avery Gardner in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for nearly 60 years. She was always the girl of his dreams. They treated each other with great kindness and perfect love. Together they had nine children: four sons and five daughters. Mom was extraordinarily patient, kind, and loving. She was also amazingly brave. She and Dad would pack NINE children into the old van (with no AC) and head out to Yellowstone, Arches, Zions, San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, Canada, or Disneyland.
Mom was a faithful and devoted member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her life was a testimony of Jesus Christ. To know her was to feel the Savior's love. She served cheerfully and with love wherever she was needed. Mom wore out her life in the service of others. She never sought praise, attention, or recognition. She quietly loved and cared for others. Mom and Dad served the little children in the nursery at church for many, many, many years.
Mom loved hummingbirds, books, cookie dough, the scriptures, holding a newborn baby, white tulips, and shortbread cookies. Her family was her greatest joy: her husband, nine children (and spouses), 36 grandchildren (and spouses), and 18 great grandchildren. Mom would often say, "Look at this posterity! When we got married we never could have imagined this! We are so blessed!"
We will miss her so very much! We struggle to adjust to a world without her in it. We are grateful to have loved and been loved by her and to have her example to guide our lives.
CHILDREN: Blaine (Elaine) Gardner, Paul (Michelle) Gardner, Carol (Roger) Carroll, Jean (Brent) Doty, Lee (Carol) Gardner, Ann (Matt) Fouts, Val (Heather) Gardner, Barbara (Troy) Baker, Mary (Joe) Hayes.
GRANDCHILDREN: Dawn, Deborah (Chris), Elaine, David (Jacki), Avery Tye, Graeme, Bryce (Alexis), Taylor (Ashley), Jordan, Kate (Alex), Brooke (Stephen), Mia, Naika, Taciana, Kierste (Trent), Kara, Abby (KC), Ashton (Bre), Elyse, Amanda (Randy), Travis, Luke, Hannah (Kyler), Jacob (Sierra), Ben, Hailey, Zachary, Ashley, Sidney (Byron), Briton, Sister Tara Baker, Ella, Sylee, Jacie, Andrew, Avery. Honorary grandchildren Erin, Meg, Winston.
GREAT GRANDCHILDREN: Jade, Owen, Samuel, Grace, Adan, Tinley, Cole, Wade, Korbin, Rylee, Stockton, Easton, Lincoln, Cannon, Crew, Joselyn, Jolene, Mason.
Services will be held at the Bountiful 31st Ward, 585 East Center Street, Bountiful, Utah on Wednesday, February 26th at 11:30am. Viewings will be at the 31st Ward on Tuesday February 25th, 6-8pm; and Wednesday from 10:30-11:15 am. Interment at Brigham City Cemetery, next to much of her beloved family.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020