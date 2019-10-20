Home

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Carolyn Kelly Buehner


1946 - 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-
Carolyn Buehner passed away on October 17, 2019 from complications due to ataxia, a day after celebrating her 73rd birthday with a special group of old friends. She was born October 16, 1946 to Paul & Irene Williams Buehner. Carolyn grew up in the Parleys Ward neighborhood. She attended Highland High School, Graduated from the University of Utah in Education. She later received her Master's Degree from California State University Hayward in Special Ed. Carolyn spent most of her adult life working in Northern California and teaching school in the Bay Area at Beechwood School. She was a member of the Woodside Horse Trail Club & enjoyed riding at the Hi-Ute Ranch on her favorite Arabian horse, Kasmir during summer vacations.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Paul & Irene Buehner, Brother Tim (Martsie) & Sister Linda.
She is survived by a Sister Joan (Penny) & Brother Paul (Patricia). Kelly also had a multitude of family cats, most recent of them was Orca.
The family wish to thank Raquel, Vivian, Ridi, Diana & Kim for their special care. A private graveside service will be held at Wasatch Lawn.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
